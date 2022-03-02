Southeastern Freight Lines Celebrates Major Milestones at its Jacksonville and North Atlanta Service

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 2, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating years of “Quality Without Question” service from its service centers in Jacksonville, Florida and North Atlanta, Georgia. The Jacksonville service center has now been in business for 35 years and the North Atlanta service center has been in business for 30 years.



Both service centers have enjoyed significant growth since establishment. Jacksonville began operations with 10 associates and 12 dock doors and has since grown to 190 associates and 125 dock doors.

There are six Jacksonville associates celebrating professional milestones. Linehaul Drivers Harold Inman and Tim Scardasis, Pickup and Delivery Drivers Paul McKinley and Steve McCorkel, International Supervisor Angela Foster and Safety Specialist Randy Hand have each been serving Southeastern’s internal and external customers at the Jacksonville service center since its opening in 1987.



“I am proud of the impact that our service center has had in helping Southeastern uphold its commitment to Quality Improvement these past 35 years,” said Dan Perez, service center manager for Jacksonville. “Our team of dedicated employees have worked tirelessly to grow the service center to the success story it is today, and we are excited to continue cultivating our various partnerships and adding value to Southeastern’s transportation processes for years to come.”



North Atlanta started with 122 dock doors and the facility today consists of 173 dock doors and 387 associates.



Three employees have been working at the North Atlanta service center since its opening in 1992 and remain active with Southeastern today: Ray Tucker, an associate within the fleet department, and Eddie Bailey and Yancy Chambers, associates within the pickup and delivery department.



“It’s rewarding to look back and reflect on the immense growth that has taken place here in North Atlanta,” said Russ Brien, service center manager for North Atlanta. “Our dedicated employees and numerous tenured leadership associates have been the root of our service center’s success. They have worked hard to live Southeastern’s culture and establish momentum that continually provides quality results for our customers.”

Over the years, the Jacksonville and North Atlanta service centers have given back to the surrounding communities, most recently through Southeastern Serves, a program dedicated to having associates of all levels volunteer in their local communities to assist needy individuals.



As a part of the Southeastern Serves mission, the Jacksonville service center has volunteered with many organizations, including March of Dimes, Seamark Ranch and Gabriel House of Care. Valuing the same commitment to community, the North Atlanta service center has donated canned food to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank and The Quinn House, as well as sponsored Christmas gifts to spread holiday cheer to the children at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter.

The Jacksonville service center was the 21st service center opened since the company’s establishment in 1950. Shortly thereafter, the North Atlanta service center was founded as the company’s 30th location. Southeastern now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.



About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.



