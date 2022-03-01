Banyan Technology New Education Series Responds to Demand for Innovation

CLEVELAND, OH (February 28, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of the industry's most flexible over-the-road technology solution with the most carrier connections, is announcing the launch of its 2022 educational webinar series developed to respond to the changing demands of the supply chain. The new series will feature solutions and strategies for responding to the growing need for business intelligence and freight spend management.

The series premieres on March 16th as Banyan Chief Revenue Officer, Alan Minton, joined by Banyan clients and guests, addresses the dynamics of the everchanging supply chain and reveals the recent innovations of its patented LIVE Connect™ solution in response to those changes.

Known for its extensive network of less-than-truckload carrier connections throughout North America, with 3x more connections than any other technology solution, Banyan has recently enhanced its Truckload, Final Mile and Parcel product offerings to include expanded carrier support and intelligence for shipping in all modes as well.

To support the expansion of over-the-road shipping modes, and the need for comprehensive intelligence and visibility, recent and upcoming innovations include a Freight Bill Management solution and a comprehensive series of Business Intelligence (BI) Dashboards, to name just a few.

“These new features are key to our aggressive 2022 product release plan,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “As the industry continues to evolve, we want to provide our clients with all of the tools they need to remain successful and profitable in all shipping modes. These added products and features will enhance their ability to stay competitive and efficient in their freight operations.”

As the industry continues to evolve, and the quest for data intelligence and operational efficiency grows, it’s critical for shippers and 3PLs to identify a technology solution that understands the need for a flexible product offering and a client-centric approach to service and support. Working together with clients, Banyan has developed an aggressive product release strategy for 2022 including upcoming solutions for guaranteed truckload, multi-stop and multi-leg shipping and load consolidation.

“Our commitment to product development remains a result of our ‘client-centric’ approach to business. We collaborated with our top customers to identify their key challenges and worked together to provide solutions that help streamline their operations,” said Smith.

For more information on these and other products, follow the webinar series. For more information about Banyan Technology, visit www.banyantechnology.com.

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of freight management software for over-the-road (OTR) transportation, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect ™ platform for less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload (TL), parcel, and final mile shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information helps drive greater operational efficiencies and creates significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.