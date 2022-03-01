VARGO® to present seminar at MODEX 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HILLIARD, Ohio (March 1, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, will present an informative seminar at the upcoming MODEX 2022 trade show on March 28-31 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center.

The seminar, “Will a Goods-to-Person (GTP) solution solve my eFulfillment labor challenges?” will be presented by VARGO® experts Shawn Cavasos, client executive, business development; Art Eldred, client executive, systems engineering; and Carlos Ysasi, senior vice president of integrated systems. The seminar will be presented at 3:45 p.m. on March 29 in Theater G, and again at 12:00 p.m. on March 31 in Theater C. Seminar attendees will learn the benefits and challenges of various GTP solutions and how numerous technological advancements, like innovation in artificial intelligence, can solve labor challenges.

VARGO® will be in booth #B8461 for MODEX attendees to speak with VARGO® experts on how e-commerce fulfillment processes are streamlined and more efficient with VARGO®’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE®), a Warehouse Execution System (WES) that works in real time to organize, sequence and synchronize all warehouse resources — people, processes and equipment. COFE® is a waveless WES that enables continuous flow picking to minimize order cycle times, maximize efficiency and eliminate waves and buffers.

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — such as, Gap Inc., American Eagle, Torrid and numerous 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

MODEX is the largest international supply chain expo held in North or South America. MODEX brings together solution providers who demonstrate their equipment, systems and services to manufacturing, supply chain and transportation professionals, seeking productivity solutions for their operations.

