KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DON BENISCH, SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

March 1, 2022
Don joins KPI with 25+ years of experience in freight management, conveyor system installations, and automation project management. His most recent role was as a Program Manager for Beck & Pollitzer in South Carolina where he built a program that managed an increasing number of projects along with full project management responsibilities, customer relationship management, and hiring responsibilities.

Don’s background in design, installation, customer service, and project management will aid KPI in designing and implementing client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Don as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
