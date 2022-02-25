Trade Tech Introduces New Community Peel Off Stack Solution to Address Terminal Congestion Crisis

As terminal congestion and long trucker turn times continue to plague the supply chain, Trade Tech, a global logistics solutions provider, introduces the Trade Tech Peel Off Stack Solution, which utilizes a community approach to expand peel off stack efficiency benefits to small- and mid-sized shippers. The Trade Tech Peel Off Stack Solution leverages the data and technology of its multi-tenant platform to combine shipments of multiple NVOCCs, thereby creating a community that can collectively contribute the 50-75 containers required to establish a peel off stack. The first Trade Tech community peel off stack will launch as a pilot program at the Port of Los Angeles on March 1.



Peel off stacks, which were formally introduced in 2015, enhance terminal efficiency by clearing out space in congested areas of the terminal and offering a streamlined approach for motor carriers. However, due to strict volume requirements, peel off stacks have been underutilized as they are typically only available to large BCOs, which represent less than 20 percent of the market.



“Navigating our current crisis requires that we as an industry maximize and expand the programs that are positively impacting the supply chain. Peel off stacks provide significant efficiency to the terminals, to the shippers and to the motor carriers, but the majority of the market cannot meet the volume requirements to build their own stack,” said Trade Tech President, Bryn Heimbeck. Trade Tech’s platform services 750 NVOCCs, which represent over 5,000 containers per week into the Los Angeles / Long Beach local market.



Peel off stacks require a single entity to commit a minimum of 50 containers to create a dedicated pile that will be pre-positioned outside of highly congested areas of the terminal. Furthermore, peel off stacks offer an efficient system for designated motor carriers who can quickly take delivery of their container by driving directly to the stack and essentially “peeling off” from the top rather than spending hours waiting for a specific container to be located and dug out of the general stacks throughout the terminal.



The Trade Tech Peel Off Stacks will be facilitated by Trade Tech and each stack will be comprised of containers contributed by a community of multiple Trade Tech customers directly or on behalf of multiple BCOs. Key to implementing this program is the fact that Trade Tech houses all controlling data on a single, multi-tenant platform, which allows multiple entities to be aggregated as a community.



“Our multi-tenant platform is based on the simple concept of leveraging U.S. Customs declarations to forecast, plan and optimize solutions,” said Mr. Heimbeck. “We do not need to collect new data. In collaboration with our customers, we simply need to leverage the shipment data that is already in our systems as a result of U.S. Customs 24 Hour Rule requirements to report all shipment data prior to departure at origin. We need to constantly be looking at ways to best use that data to tackle challenges, including resolving the congestion crisis in the ports.”



Trade Tech Peel Off Stack contributors must adhere to a process that requires complete and accurate information as well as U.S. Customs clearance four days before vessel arrival. Trade Tech will be responsible for dispatching the motor carriers and supplying delivery instructions through its multi-tenant platform. Dedicated to superior customer service, Trade Tech will be in constant communication with the terminal, the importer, the importer’s warehouse as well as the motor carriers to ensure seamless movement of the cargo from vessel to peel off stack to warehouse.



“Through digitalization and the effective use of data, the Trade Tech Peel Off Stacks not only provide our customers with the type of enhanced efficiency that saves time and money, they also clear out some of the congestion at the terminals, which facilitates supply chain fluidity,” said Mr. Heimbeck. “We believe that digitalization and data will be the key to turning solutions like peel off stacks into the norm and not the exception.”



About Trade Tech

Since 1997, global logistics solutions provider Trade Tech has been developing world-class applications that link shippers, importers, Customs House Brokers, consignees, NVOCCs, carriers, truckers, warehouses and forwarders, providing visibility of the movement of goods throughout the supply chain. The Trade Tech multi-tenant platform offers its customers a streamlined approach to elevate efficiency within their supply chains, enhancing visibility, increasing connectivity, reducing costs and minimizing errors. Trade Tech customers enjoy access to the latest applications and data anywhere in the world every time they log on to the Trade Tech network – without any software downloads. For more information, please visit: tradetech.net.