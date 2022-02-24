Footwear Brands Stay One Step Ahead with Deck Commerce OMS

St. Louis, MO - February 24, 2022 - Deck Commerce, the leading order management system (OMS) for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, helps footwear brands optimize their e-commerce operations with unmatched technology purpose-built for order management that is agile enough to address any challenge.

“Despite factors outside of control, the footwear industry continues to grow at a steady pace with a 16.2% projected growth in 2022,” said Chris Deck, Founder & CEO, Deck Commerce. “We have over twenty years of expertise in the footwear industry, so we know what footwear brands need to put their best foot forward and turn every client into their best customer.”

An order management system is crucial for optimizing operations within footwear businesses. With a 35% return rate, which is three times higher than general e-commerce, footwear brands need the tools to automate workflows that reduce the time spent updating payment, inventory, and customer communications, making for a more satisfying customer experience.

Deck Commerce’s expertise in the footwear industry offers retailers the ability to:

•Cover footwear order management from start to finish with an out-of-the-box SaaS solution

•Bring front and back-end system agnostics with 50+ pre-built integrations making it easy to swap, add, or remove any tech as the brand grows

•Use pre-built workflows for BOPIS, BORIS, or Ship-to-Store

•Leverage smart routing workflows to improve drop shipping processes

•Automate workflows for preorders and backorders

•Sell anywhere in the world

•Increase order size and customer lifetime value through omni-powered fulfillment

•Reduce friction in reverse logistics processes to make returns a breeze

Many traditional wholesalers started investing in their DTC channels (like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Crocs) to increase brand power and control customer experiences. With Deck Commerce OMS, footwear brands know what products are available from which channel and can select the most efficient and cost-effective fulfillment option while providing the best customer experience. Learn why it’s vital for shoe brands to use a purpose-built order management system.

Unify your customer experiences by adapting people, processes, and systems to support strategic yet responsive agility. Find out more by downloading the omnichannel planning checklist.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading OMS for direct-to-consumer retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, cloud-based platform powers seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences through inventory management, robust order orchestration, and transaction processing. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.