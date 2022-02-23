enVista Welcomes VP, Payment Solutions, to Provide Competitive Differentiation for FAP Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS (February 16, 2022) – enVista, a global software, consulting, managed services and automation firm optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce, announces the addition of Alvin Givens as vice president of payment solutions. Givens will head the Payment Solutions Group responsible for global payment execution across enVista’s client base, including all payment products, such as development, execution, services and information reporting.

Givens joins enVista’s Transportation Solutions Group from JPMorgan Chase to provide unmatched expertise to clients who leverage enVista’s market-leading freight audit and payment (FAP) solution. enVista annually processes 500 million unique shipments and manages $11 billion in spend across 5,000 global carriers. Its comprehensive FAP solution includes transportation invoice auditing and automation, BI & analytics, and payment processing to fully optimize freight spend and financial processes. With this solution, shippers benefit from a comprehensive audit across all modes of transportation, end-to-end visibility and proactive insights into cost-saving and efficiency opportunities.

Givens’ expertise provides enVista clients with added protection to their FAP activities. When dealing with domestic and international money transfers, shippers need to consider several factors, such as Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) regulations, to comply with the law. With enVista’s team of payment experts, enVista oversees these compliance details for clients with an automated background and sanction list check, compliance reporting oversight committee and more.

Givens said, “I am honored and eager to join enVista as VP, payment solutions. With more than a decade of experience in payment strategies, I understand the nuances and critical nature of freight audit and payment practices for enVista’s clients. I look forward to leading a team that provides an extra source of expertise for enVista’s clients to further ensure they not only benefit from their FAP solutions with significant cost savings, but that their FAP capabilities become competitive differentiators.”

Jim Barnes, enVista CEO, added, “Alvin’s addition to the team was highly strategic. His level of regulatory experience and cross-industry payments expertise is something most players in the space don’t offer and positions enVista ahead of the competition. enVista’s freight audit and payment solution includes our market-leading BI and analytics engine that delivers a holistic view of transportation activity across a shipper’s network and highlights important opportunities for cost savings and service improvements.”

enVista provides comprehensive solutions to optimize transportation operations and reduce costs, including transportation consulting, strategic sourcing, business intelligence and global freight audit and payment. enVista’s proprietary myShipINFO® global freight audit and payment solution delivers powerful BI capabilities robust data visualization capabilities and customizable reports and analytics to easily view and manage transportation KPIs and spend across a shipper’s global operations.

