U+ and New Partner GInI Announce Powerful Innovation Launch Service

U+, a leading global digital innovation company, today announced its partnership with Global Innovation Institute (GInI)®, the world’s leading professional certification, business accreditation, and membership organization in the field of innovation.

The partners have collaborated to create the GInI Innovation Launch Center, a portal that connects the GInI community to U+ and its well-defined Portfolio Approach, which works through five clear stages—ideation, validation, market testing, product build, and scaling. This portal, combined with U+ experience and expertise, gives the GInI community the support they need to bring their novel ideas to fruition.

“U+’s partnership with GInI enables us to better help their members bridge the Innovation Gap, and complete digital transformations that ultimately deliver greater value to their end customers,” said U+ Founder and CEO Jan Beránek. “Having built, and brought to market, over 90 digital businesses, U+ can serve as a valuable ally to the GInI community, offering know-how on how to successfully execute all stages of innovation.”

U+ is a digital innovation company conducting research and establishing efficient product development processes from start to finish in many industries, including insurance, fintech, automotive, and energy. As such, GInI Executive Director Anthony Mills encourages the GInI community to seek out innovation guidance from U+.

“GInI is proud to partner with U+ to bring this unique—and highly value-adding—service to its community,” said Mills, “As a one-of-a-kind Innovation Service Partner, U+ will be extremely instrumental in delivering to our community a proven, turnkey (end-to-end), drop-in innovation realization service.”

Established in 2010, GInI has become the world’s most recognized, comprehensive, and professionally-managed, evidence-based innovation certification program for individuals, including Chief Innovation Officers and other innovation professionals. The Institute also operates the world’s most recognized evidence-based innovation accreditation program

for businesses. Now the GInI community – in addition to having GInI’s innovation credentials – has access to U+ professionals who can serve as their key resource throughout the product realization process.

Similar to this venture, during the last quarter of 2021, U+ announced its partnership with the Institute for Innovation in Large Organizations (ILO) to help expand the organization’s communications, with content co-branded as U+ and ILO Digital. Expansion of the organization’s digital footprint includes LinkedIn content shared from weekly insights stemming from the organization’s 40 tailored annual in-person and virtual meetings with senior-level innovation executives from around the world.

Additionally, U+ and ILO’s research library, reports, and latest scalable innovation business strategies are accessible digitally, which furthers U+’s mission to share efficient product development processes.

To learn more about the U+ and GInI partnership, visit GInI’s Innovation Launch Center at https://www.gini.org/gini-innovation-launch-center.