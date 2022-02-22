KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES RACHEL POWELL, PROJECT COORDINATOR

Rachel joins KPI with 11+ years of business administrative and project management experience. Her most recent role was as an eCommerce Specialist for Mid-America where she assisted with warehouse management and shipping orders, scanned products for eBay and Amazon listings, and managed / organized warehouse inventory.

Rachel is well versed in several systems and databases including PSICapture, PaperVision, Sesame, ecomdash, Check-A-Flip, and UPC lookup. Rachel’s business administrative and eCommerce experience will aid KPI in designing and implementing client projects. KPI proudly welcomes Rachel as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.