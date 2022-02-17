SnapFulfil Strengthens US Arm with Key Senior Appointment

WMS technology innovator, SnapFulfil, selects seasoned 3PL Executive for the role of US Vice President Sales & Business Development.

Brian Kirst (age 46) has 25+ years experience in supply chain, logistics and digital technology. Prior to joining the SnapFulfil team, he co-founded and launched two high growth 3PL order fulfillment companies –Total Reliance in 2014 and Resurge in 2019. Both scaled successfully with the highly flexible SnapFulfil WMS as their differentiator.

As part of the US leadership team, Brian brings his domain expertise in the 3PL sector to accelerate SnapFulfil’s growth as companies capitalize on trends in the Direct to Consumer (DTC) market.

Kirst reports directly to Rich Pirrotta, CEO of parent company Synergy North America, who said: “Brian was one of the early adopters of our solution and used SnapFulfil to scale and grow at a rapid rate. He understands how our innovative self-configuration addresses complex fulfillment challenges and is uniquely placed to enable customers to drive significant value. He has been a strong advocate for SnapFulfil over the years and we’re delighted that Brian is now bringing his considerable insight, experience and expertise to the team.”

With SnapFulfil’s assistance, Total Reliance quickly achieved revenue growth of more than 800% and was acquired in its’ third year of operation by Best Logistics (in which Alibaba, China’s e-commerce giant, holds a 25% share). Brian repeated the pattern at Resurge, where they onboarded 20 new clients in just six weeks, including some very complex integrations.

Brian said: “This move is a natural progression for me. SnapFulfil brings a level of support which, in my experience, goes way above and beyond the industry standard, and I have first-hand experience of how a speed-to-value partnership can be leveraged as an extension of your own core management team to drive rapid ROI and low TCO and attract new and bigger revenue streams.

“The software is especially well-suited to retailers and 3PLs looking to expand into fast paced DTC and e-commerce, as it gives maximum operational flexibility. Not only that, having access to the rules engine was empowering, hugely valuable and set us apart from our competitors. I’ll be using my applied knowledge, gained across multiple industries and sectors, to help our customers identify their value drivers and further tap into the potential of SnapFulfil to drive revenue and profitability.”

Brian resides in Freehold, New Jersey with his two daughters. Outside of work he supports his daughters’ passions for equestrian sports and dance, and networks with his fellow entrepreneurs in their active technology ventures.

About SnapFulfil: It’s a best-of-breed, real-time warehouse management system (WMS) which drives highly efficient fulfillment operations, allowing companies to do more with fewer resources. An innovative, cloud-based subscription model has flexibility at its core - delivering cutting edge solutions at a fraction of the cost of traditional installations. This unique blend of Tier 1 functionality, proven delivery methodology and enterprise class IT infrastructure, means more companies are turning to SnapFulfil to optimize inventory, space, and labor.