Rice Lake Introduces Dimensioning Solution for Long Freight

iDimension LTL XL systems capture measurements of pallets and crates in less than 2 seconds. With eight sensors, the iDimension LTL XL records Legal for Trade measurements on freight up to 12 feet long, 8 feet wide and 8 feet tall. With a solid-state design and no moving parts, these systems have minimal maintenance and are easily integrated into LTL freight handling environments. TCP/IP cameras can also capture high-resolution images of freight to enable identification, condition assessment and tracking.

Using iDimension SS for software integration, the iDimension LTL XL easily transfers shipment data to existing ERP, MRP, TMS and WMS systems. A TCP/IP label printer can be added to print freight data, including weight, dimensions, identification number and configurable user fields.

iDimension LTL XL systems increase efficiency by reducing the extra time and risk of error with manual measurements. Learn more about this freight dimensioning system at www.ricelake.com/idimltlxl

Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a family-owned, ISO 9001 certified corporation, and has been manufacturing and distributing weight-related products and supplies since 1946. Today, Rice Lake Weighing Systems is a global leader in measurement and automated process control.