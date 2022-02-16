Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

EMERGE ADDS INDUSTRY VETERAN MARK MCENTIRE

February 16, 2022
Emerge, the leading platform for freight procurement has named Mark McEntire Senior Vice President of Operations. This strategic addition to the company’s strong leadership team will add depth and breadth as Emerge continues its rapid growth throughout 2022.

“Coming off of our meteoric performance in 2021, Emerge is poised for phenomenal growth through 2022, and having McEntire join our executive team is an excellent step in our evolution as a company,” said George Abernathy, President of Emerge. “We have the right products to help shippers transform their freight procurement for both contract and spot freight. And now, we can pair that great product experience with world-class end-to-end service and process delivery. And we’re just getting started.”

