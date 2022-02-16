EMERGE ADDS INDUSTRY VETERAN MARK MCENTIRE

Emerge, the leading platform for freight procurement has named Mark McEntire Senior Vice President of Operations. This strategic addition to the company’s strong leadership team will add depth and breadth as Emerge continues its rapid growth throughout 2022.

“Coming off of our meteoric performance in 2021, Emerge is poised for phenomenal growth through 2022, and having McEntire join our executive team is an excellent step in our evolution as a company,” said George Abernathy, President of Emerge. “We have the right products to help shippers transform their freight procurement for both contract and spot freight. And now, we can pair that great product experience with world-class end-to-end service and process delivery. And we’re just getting started.”