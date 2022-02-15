KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES AUSTIN DARR, FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Austin joins KPI with 5+ years of experience as a millwright. His most recent role was as Lead Millwright for Industrial Engineering Solutions Inc. where he supervised installation crews in various national projects and conducted pre- and post-installation quality control, fault finding and system repair.

Austin holds various applicable certifications including for OSHA 30 Construction Safety and Heath, first aid, CPR, forklifts, and boom lifts. He is also an ASME Section IX Certified Pipe Welder and an AWS D1.1 Certified All Position Plate Welder. Austin’s millwright experience will aid KPI in implementing client projects and providing lifetime maintenance services. KPI proudly welcomes Austin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.