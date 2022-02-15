Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES AUSTIN DARR, FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES AUSTIN DARR, FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN
February 15, 2022
No Comments

Austin joins KPI with 5+ years of experience as a millwright. His most recent role was as Lead Millwright for Industrial Engineering Solutions Inc. where he supervised installation crews in various national projects and conducted pre- and post-installation quality control, fault finding and system repair.

Austin holds various applicable certifications including for OSHA 30 Construction Safety and Heath, first aid, CPR, forklifts, and boom lifts. He is also an ASME Section IX Certified Pipe Welder and an AWS D1.1 Certified All Position Plate Welder. Austin’s millwright experience will aid KPI in implementing client projects and providing lifetime maintenance services. KPI proudly welcomes Austin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI Integrated Solutions
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing