Logistics Plus Recognizes Six 2021 LTL Carriers of the Year

ERIE, PA (February 15, 2022) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is recognizing six of its less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier-partners for superior performance in 2021. The annual awards are being presented as follows:

•Dayton Freight: Diamond Award. It's the sixth consecutive year that Dayton has been honored.

•Estes Express: Titanium Award. It's the fourth consecutive year that Estes has been honored.

•XPO Logistics: Platinum Award. It's the second consecutive year that XPO has been honored.

•FedEx Freight: Gold Award. It's the third time FedEx has been honored in the past four years.

•Ward Transport & Logistics: Silver Award. It's the fourth time in the past five years that Ward has been honored.

•RIST Transport: Bronze Award. It's the first year that RIST has been honored.

The Logistics Plus North American Division (NAD) manages hundreds of thousand LTL shipments annually as a recognized top freight brokerage firm. It delivers LTL services through its proprietary eShipPlus™ and MyLogisticsPlus™ transportation management systems (TMS) – online platforms made available to customers and select freight agents and embedded with MyFreightTrends™ business intelligence dashboards. Logistics Plus also offers shippers truckload, expedited, international freight forwarding, claims management, freight audit & payment, business intelligence, plus many other supply chain solutions.

Logistics Plus works with over 50 carriers to deliver its LTL services. Annual LTL carrier awards are based on an assessment of the following performance criteria:

•Share of Business Volume & Growth

•Service, Claims & Billing Performance

•Price Competitiveness

•Customer Service & Support

•Account Representation & Partnership

"We value all of our carrier-partners, and picking to best-of-the-best each year is always difficult, which is why we have expanded this year’s awards to six levels," said Scott Frederick, vice president of marketing and LTL carrier relations for Logistics Plus. "Despite operational and rate challenges brought on by the pandemic, capacity constraints, and weather patterns, Dayton, Estes, XPO, FedEx, Ward, and RIST all provided the best overall performance across most aspects of our partnership ratings, so I congratulate and thank each of them. We also look forward to our other great carriers challenging the incumbents for next year’s recognition."

