KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES KEVIN COLE, VP OF MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

Kevin joins KPI with 15+ years of experience in corporate development. He has extensive experience managing acquisitions, strategic investments, divestitures, partnerships, and alliances in multiple industries. His most recent role was Vice President of Global Corporate and Business Development for CDK Global, Inc. in Illinois where he led all global corporate development including end-to-end merger and acquisition processes, deal negotiation and integration.

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. Kevin’s experience in corporate development will aid KPI in future growth efforts to better serve its clients. KPI proudly welcomes Kevin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.