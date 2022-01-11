KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES KEITH KRZYSZTON, DIRECTOR OF CUSTOMER SERVICE

Keith joins KPI with 21+ years of experience in customer service, software engineering, and project management. His most recent role was as Senior Project Manager of Software at Viastore Corporation where he managed vendor relations, internal and external resources, change order estimating, and solutions scoping for multiple software and integrated projects.

Keith holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and a Master of Business Administration Degree in Logistics Management from Central Michigan University. Keith’s unique insight into software design will aid KPI in providing the best lifetime maintenance and customer service for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Keith as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.