KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES DRUE HOUSEMAN, SENIOR MANAGER OF SYSTEMS INTEGRATION

March 15, 2022
Drue joins KPI with 39+ years of experience in control systems, automation, and project management. His most recent role was as Senior Project Controls Engineer for Vanderlande in Georgia where he ensured that the software controls for site project plans were executed according to scheduling and phasing.

Drue studied basic and advanced electronics while serving in the United States Air Force. His project management and controls engineering background will help ensure our clients’ design and implementation projects return expected business results. KPI proudly welcomes Drue as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
