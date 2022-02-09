Jon Smalling joins BMG as Director of Sales at NAS Nalle Automation Systems

BMG is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Smalling as Director of Sales at NAS Nalle Automation Systems based in Knoxville, TN.

Smalling’s experience encompasses a wide range of paper and plastic industry applications including injection molding, thermoforming, and best practices for automation solutions. He has worked in sales and new business development leadership roles within the extrusion and raw material (resin) industries. Most recently Smalling was the Regional Sales Manager for a global injection molding automation company. Professionally, Jon volunteers as Chair of the PLASTICS industry Future Leaders in Plastics (FLiP) and serves on the NPE trade show content committee.

“I am excited to join NAS Nalle Automation Systems, a leading supplier of innovative packaging and robotic material handling solutions for the paper and plastic industries. More than ever before, the labor and material constraints on manufacturing have driven the need to automate just about everything.” Smalling explains. “I look forward to building relationships with our current and future customers, partnering with them to find solutions that meet their needs. It is an exciting time to join NAS and make use of the many resources and capabilities of BMG’s family of companies.”

“Throughout his career Jon has been very active in the Plastics community, including being Chair of the Future Leaders in Plastics (FLiP). He is very well known throughout the plastics industry as a trusted mentor and technical advisor” says Bob Gordert, Vice President Sales – Americas. “We are very happy to have Jon join our team as we launch new and innovative automation solutions. Jon’s focus will be to lead the experienced NAS sales team to achieve our strategic growth plans, including new customer development and growing BMG’s medical presence with NAS automation solutions.”

Visit www.BMG-Solutions.com for more information.

About BMG

BMG headquartered in Beaverton, MI, is a global leader in thermoforming, tooling and automation with best-in-class quality and innovative product lines. It designs and manufactures a complete line of continuous thermoforming equipment, tooling, material handling and packaging automation, robotics, and related services including system upgrades, prototyping, process optimization, and technical support. Its equipment has been “Made in North America” for nearly 70 years, with systems operating in over 70 countries serving customers worldwide. Visit www.BMG-Solutions.com for more information.