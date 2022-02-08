AGE Industries, Ltd offers Just-in-Time Delivery of Custom Boxes and Packaging

AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of innovative and custom packaging and shipping solutions for industry and government agencies, offers Just-in-time (JIT) delivery of corrugated boxes, fiber tubes, and packaging materials. During the current supply chain challenges, customers rely on AGE Industries’ dynamic inventory management system and efficient operations for timely delivery of packaging materials to keep manufacturing and distribution flowing.

AGE Industries offers a comprehensive one-stop shop for corrugated boxes, fiber tubes, and ancillary shipping items including stretch wrap, bubble tape, and labels. An in-house design and engineering team works with customers to develop custom solutions and ensure that exact specifications are met.

Custom design solutions enhance the protection of products and reduce shipping costs, and custom printing increases brand awareness and supports point-of-purchase marketing campaigns. Options for custom boxes are limitless which allows you to tailor your packaging for its market.

With six manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, AGE Industries ships to any location in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Products can also be delivered to anywhere in the world by AGE Industries or one of its affiliated partners, providing customers with an integrated program for satisfying all their custom design and packaging needs.