ATA Freight Group Chairman Announces the Promotion of Matt Goker to Chief Executive Officer

In making the announcement to ATA Freight’s global workforce, Oguzhan stated, “Matt will be the CEO of ATA Freight Group, which includes all ATA Freight Companies in six countries including ATA Freight Customs Clearance and ATA Impex in all countries. As I have enjoyed working with Matt over the years, I am certain you will all enjoy working under his supervision. He is a great example for all of you and someone who started out as a sales person and advanced step by step now becoming our CEO. What has helped him to grow his much is very simple – trustworthiness loyalty and hard work. Matt will report directly to me as I will continue being the Chairman of the Board of ATA Freight Group.”

For his part, Goker noted, “During my tenure, I have served our company as Assistant Sales Manager, Director of Sales & Marketing, US; Regional Manager, USEC; Managing Director, US and India; and most currently as Chief Operating Officer since 2016. As our business continues to demand more, I continue to learn, currently at Columbia University, pursuing a Mater of Science (MS) degree in Technology Management. I am extremely honored to accept the role of CEO following in the footsteps of C.J., a strong and formidable leader who has taken ATA Freight to its high level of standards, service quality and recognition as an innovative and resourceful global logistics and freight forwarding enterprise.”

Goker is well-recognized as an industry leader and well-respected by his industry peers. At ATA Freight, he has been a catalyst in driving market-responsive and leading-edge solutions to address the needs of global traders, importers/exporters across the globe. He is a strong advocate for industry collaboration, supply chain digitalization and sustainability. Under his leadership, ATA Freight spun off Quloi, which provides quantified logistics solutions leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and deep logistics expertise designed to transform and optimize the global supply chain. He currently also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Quloi. This year, in recognition of his industry leadership, Goker was named by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine as a 2021 Pros to Know for which the magazine acknowledged him to be among “outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain competitive advantage.”

Goker has also been recognized for his environmental advocacy and support of initiative to reduce carbon emissions. He was a strong proponent and supporter of Trees for the Future (TREES). TREES is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to end hunger and poverty by training farmers to regenerate their land which ATA Freight has been supporting since 2011. Recently, the company reached a major milestone by surpassing its goal of planting 200,000 trees and credited with the planting of 217,000 trees in 87 forest gardens, restoring over 87 acres of land, and helping to sequester 12,528 metric tonnes of CO2 over the next 20 years. Additionally, through its support of TREES, ATA is helping 700 people move out of hunger and poverty and toward a more independent, healthy and sustainable quality of life. Goker’s sustainability leadership also helped ATA Freight earn the 2020 EcoVadis Bronze Medal Sustainability Leadership Award.

In addition to his current higher education pursuit of a MS, Technology Management from Columbia University, Goker holds an MBA, International Business from the University of Tampa’s John H. Skykes College of Business, and a BA, Economics from Boğaziçi University.

