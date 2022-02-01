Sunland Logistics Solutions Announces New 300,000 SF Distribution Center in Greer, SC

Sunland Logistics Solutions, Inc. announces it is launching a new 300,000 SF distribution center located on Victor Hill Road in Greer, SC. The facility will support the expansion of an existing operation Sunland’s team manages for one of its customers.

Sunland was originally selected by the consumer goods company as its third-party logistics partner in 2020 to manage its distribution expansion in the Southeast. Strategically located within close proximity to the 24/7 manufacturing operation, Sunland provides its customer with a wide scope of services from warehousing and shuttle transportation to automated packaging solutions for assembly of variety packs.

Sunland’s CEO, Arch Thomason, shares, “Sunland is committed to supporting our customer’s continued rapid growth with strategic, scalable supply chain solutions and helping them to achieve their goals of becoming #1 in their industry. We are excited to expand our capacity with this new location and grateful for all the players who helped make it happen.”

To find the right facility for the expansion project while the market remains tight and in high demand, Sunland worked with its commercial real estate partners at Jones Lang LaSalle to find the solution -- the second of a two-building development by Childress Klein along with Cullum Interests. The building agreement was finalized in January 2022 with the help of the developers’ listing agent, Cushman & Wakefield. “We are glad to be able to meet Sunland’s requirements and happy it will support an existing business in the City of Greer while growing employment in the immediate area,” Chris Daly, Partner with Childress Klein, shares.

Operations in the new distribution facility are scheduled to go live in February 2022.

About Sunland Logistics Solutions: Sunland Logistics Solutions is a 3PL partner leveraging leading technologies and lean principles to help shippers and manufacturers improve performance and drive value in their supply chains. With advanced distribution practices, inventory visibility, and a wide range of value-added services, Sunland specializes in supporting companies in the retail, health, automotive, industrial, and chemical industries.