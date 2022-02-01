KPI Integrated Solutions Acquires Precision Distribution Consulting, Inc. and SIMCON Solutions, Bro

BELTON, MO (February 1, 2022) – KPI Integrated Solutions (KPI), a leading supply chain consulting, systems integration, and automation supplier today announced the expansion of capabilities with the acquisition of Precision Distribution Consulting, Inc. (PDC) and SIMCON Solutions LLC (SIMCON). KPI now offers a complete range of services and customized solutions from strategic network analysis and consulting, facility layout and warehouse simulation to automation design, robotic technology implementation, and lifetime maintenance

services.



“Today’s supply chain, warehousing, and distribution professionals are under extreme pressure to efficiently manage their operations to maximize performance, improve agility, and build resilience,” said Larry Strayhorn, CEO at KPI. “Bringing the analytics, network strategy, warehouse design, and simulation expertise of PDC and SIMCON together with KPI’s operational and automation design skills will provide our clients with exceptional end-to-end operational flexibility, productivity, and resilience. We welcome these new associates to KPI.”



Precision Distribution Consulting (http://pdcinc.us/) is a leader in independent network modeling, last-mile delivery strategies, facility sizing and design, pick area slotting, work process definition, and time standard development/labor planning. SIMCON Solutions (https://www.simconsolutions.com/) specializes in designing, developing, and implementing data-driven simulation and scheduling solutions. Both companies bring additional expertise to help KPI’s clients assess design alternatives and balance trade-offs to achieve higher performance and desired business results.

KPI Integrated Solutions, a portfolio company of ARES Management (NYSE: ARES), was formed in 2021 with the combination of Kuecker Logistics Group, Pulse Integration, and QC Software. KPI leverages technology and operations expertise to design and integrate customized, scalable, and flexible supply chain and manufacturing solutions that enable higher performance with a solid ROI.