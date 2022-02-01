ITS Logistics doubles Reno office space to more than 40,000 sq ft and plans on adding 225 employees

RENO, Nev. (Jan. 31, 2022) — ITS Logistics’ asset-light transportation division, ranked in the top 25 freight brokerage firms in the country, continues to invest in Northern Nevada by doubling the office space in their downtown Reno location. The expansion moves them into the 12-story office tower at 50 West Liberty St. in addition to their existing footprint and is due to be completed this Spring.

“In the last few years the supply chain has been a pain point for every business, large and small, but we’ve been able to help our customers overcome those challenges with a growing portfolio of transportation and logistics services,” said ITS Logistics President Mike Crawford. “By doubling our footprint in downtown Reno and investing in top-notch facilities and infrastructure, our goal is to support our team and give them everything they need to continue to drive our company forward.”

ITS has excelled over the last few years by focusing on customer service and communication, building long-lasting partnerships with the best carriers across North America, developing custom innovative technology, investing in training to develop personal growth and leadership from within—and cultivating a strong company culture that has attracted some of the leading talent in the industry.



They offer a full suite of third party logistics services including truckload, LTL, drayage, intermodal, dedicated, expedited, special projects, complete transportation management solutions, and everything in between.

Crawford was warned that it would be hard to find success in Reno, but the company continues to experience rapid growth from their main office in the heart of downtown, less than a mile from the University of Nevada, and only a few blocks from the popular Midtown district.

“Since we started this division almost a decade ago, we’ve been told that we couldn’t do it in Reno, that we needed to move to a bigger city to grow and succeed,” said Crawford. “But we believe in Northern Nevada, our University, and the downtown Reno area. This is our home, and we are incredibly fortunate to be part of this community.”

ITS continues to build strong ties throughout Northern Nevada with numerous charitable organizations, EDAWN, the TMCC Logistics program, the University of Nevada Athletics department, the Reno Aces, and recently increased their support of the College of Business at the University of Nevada by fully funding a new Logistics Program. ITS is one of the leading employers of graduates from the College.

The downtown office hopes to add 225 new team members in 2022 and is currently hiring for multiple positions in sales, IT and development, finance, marketing and human resources. To apply, visit: its4logistics.com/join-its

The company, which will be undertaking significant tenant improvements in the newly leased office space, expects to complete the project by May 2022. The building is owned and managed by Reno-based Basin Street Properties.

"ITS Logistics is a fantastic local story and business," said Scott Stranzl, Chief Portfolio Officer at Basin Street Properties. “They've grown tremendously in recent years, sourcing some of the best local talent through the University and the surrounding region, and their customized supply chain solutions and creative fulfillment services are achieving national recognition and success. We’re happy to continue to build on our strong partnership together."

“Basin Street has been a great partner to us and helped in our growth and success by expanding our presence in downtown Reno,” added Crawford.

Representing Basin Street Properties and ITS Logistics was Dominic Brunetti, Scott Shanks and Patrick Riggs from Dickson Commercial Group.

About ITS Logistics:

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division that ranks #35 in North America, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet, a Top 20 intermodal and drayage division, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

About Basin Street Properties:

Basin Street Properties, established in Petaluma in 1974, is one of Northern California’s and Northern Nevada’s most prominent developers, investors and managers of commercial properties. The company owns and manages over 5 million square feet of Class A office space. Basin Street is widely recognized for its office, retail, hospitality, multi-family and mixed-use developments. The company offers a broad range of real estate services, including development, property management, construction management, financial and asset management, and property acquisition and disposition. For more information, visit basin-street.com.



