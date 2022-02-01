Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES RON NABEL, SOLUTIONS DESIGN MANAGER

February 1, 2022
Ron joins KPI with 20+ years of experience in concept design of U.S. and international projects including greenfield systems and brownfield retrofits, modification, and system upgrades. His most recent role was as Concepting Engineer II for Honeywell Intelligrated in Seattle where he helped to launch Honeywell’s satellite office and worked with client’s engineering and procurement teams to provide material handling solutions for various warehouse types throughout North America.

Ron holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. Ron’s diverse project design and problem-solving experience will aid KPI in relentlessly pursuing the right solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Ron as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

