Deck Commerce Adds Seasoned Executives to Speed Growth

St. Louis, MO: Deck Commerce, the leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, announces additions to its executive management team, empowering the company to accelerate growth and gain a more competitive edge. Ed Rusch joins as Chief Revenue Officer, and Jackie Breen moves to VP of Strategic Growth.

Ed Rusch joins the team as an experienced marketing and sales leader with proven success in developing and executing go-to-market strategies that drive company revenue growth goals. As Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Ed will be responsible for bookings and associated revenue operations across sales and marketing. Ed combines strategic planning, business development acumen, team building, and cross-functional collaboration skills. Previously, Ed was Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Ridge, Vice -President of Global Marketing at Command Alkon, and VP Global Marketing at Elemica. Ed has a Bachelor of Arts Communications degree from John Carroll University.

“Ed Rusch puts his heart and soul into his work, transforming how companies engage with the market and bringing impactful results that drive revenue and profitability,” says Christopher Deck, Founder & CEO at Deck Commerce. “He is a proven leader, full of creativity and drive, and has been able to hit the ground running with our team.”

Additionally, Jackie Breen moved into a new role as the VP of Strategic Growth. As a nine-year veteran of the Deck Commerce team, Jackie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the retail space and has been a driving force behind the company’s rapid growth over the last three years, including growth into Shopify, Magento, and BigCommerce markets.

In addition to leadership expansion, Deck Commerce has grown its overall headcount by 42% over the last 18 months with strategic hires in product, engineering, partnerships, and sales— all focused on fueling growth for mid-market, direct-to-consumer brands.

To learn more about career opportunities at Deck Commerce visit deckcommerce.com/careers.

Stay up to date with Deck Commerce on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.