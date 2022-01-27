Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Elects New Officers

CHICAGO—January 27, 2022 (James Street Media Services)—The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) elected its 2022 slate of officers at its annual winter meeting earlier in January.

The 2022 MARS officers are: President Carrie Evans, Iowa Interstate Railroad, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; First Vice President Kathy Bathurst, CSX Transportation, Calumet City, Illinois; and Second Vice President Matt O'Kray, Genesee & Wyoming, Inc., Chicago, Illinois. The Immediate Past President is Stefan Loeb, Watco, Downers Grove, Illinois.

New members of the MARS Executive Committee are: Justin Broyles, RJ CORMAN, Nicholasville, Kentucky; Kristina Chambers, TTX, Chicago, Illinois; Nick Clark, CN, St. John, Indiana; and Jim Titsworth, BNSF, Fort Worth, Texas.

“I look forward to the renewed growth of this vital organization in 2022," said Evans. "We are positioned for continued success thanks to the tireless work by the previous executive team under the able leadership of Stefan Loeb.

"The team met the unprecedented challenges of the past two years with enthusiasm, creativity, and determination that we will continue. Our shipper and rail industry members look to MARS for information on current industry trends and for valuable networking opportunities. I am committed to fulfilling that important role," she said.

Nearly 700 people registered for the two-day 2022 Winter Meeting in Lombard, Illinois, where the officers were elected.

The MARS 2022 Summer Meeting will be held July 18–19 at the Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. More information will be available online in the coming months. Many of the presentations from the recent Winter Meeting are now posted on the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.

ABOUT MARS

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations, and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.