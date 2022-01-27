Realterm Acquires Premier Final Mile Warehouse in Miami

Realterm announces the acquisition of a final mile warehouse located at 7480 NW 48th Street in Miami, Fla. Originally built in 1965 and renovated in 2018, the 51,392-square-foot industrial distribution building sits on 4.37 acres, is fully leased and has six dock-high and three ground-level loading positions. A showroom and office area are also located on site.

“7480 NW 48th Street is located in one of South Florida’s most valued industrial submarkets and less than 1.5 miles from Miami International Airport, thus making this a valuable acquisition for our firm,” said Arnie Capute, Associate Vice President, East Region Acquisitions, Realterm.

With immediate access to SR-826, SR-948 and SR-836, the property is conveniently located near the region’s major thoroughfares I-75 and I-95 making it well situated to service the greater Miami region. The property is one mile from Miami International Airport and nine miles from the Port of Miami.



“Our network of well-located final mile warehouses in strong markets, like the Miami region, are what set us apart from the competition and enable us to deliver value and continually meet the needs of both our customers and suppliers,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Realterm.

Highlights of the property include:

Square feet: 51,392 SF

Land area: 4.37 acres

Doors: 9

Access: SR-826, SR-948 and SR-836

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.