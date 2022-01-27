Realterm Acquires Highly Functional Final Mile Warehouse in Forest Park, Georgia

Realterm announces the acquisition of a final mile warehouse, Gillem 800, located at 2125 Anvil Block Road in Forest Park, Ga. The newly constructed 221,048-square-foot, state-of-the-art property is fully leased and sits on 54.7 acres. The building has 160 van loading positions, 19 dock-high loading doors, 18 drive-in loading doors and ample parking on site for autos, vans and trailers.

“Gillem 800 is located in Atlanta’s most active industrial submarket and provides access to more than seven million people within a 90-minute drive,” said Arnie Capute, Associate Vice President, East Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “It is a tremendous addition to our portfolio.”

Strategically positioned within Gillem Logistics Center Park in south Atlanta, the property has immediate access to I-675, I-75 and Atlanta’s main transportation artery, I-285. The warehouse also has close proximity to transportation hubs including: Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport; Norfolk Southern Intermodal; and the Port of Savannah.

“Increased demand for same day deliveries has made final mile warehouses a critical link in the supply chain,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Realterm. “This is an excellent example of our continuing strategy to acquire the most functional final mile delivery facilities in the top U.S. markets to meet that demand.”

Highlights of the property include:

•Square feet: 221,048 SF

•Land area: 54.7 acres

•Loading positions: 195

•Access: I-675, I-285 and I-75

Photos of the facility can be found here and credited to CBRE.

