Navis Achieves 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Oakland, CA — January 27, 2022 — Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for efficient and compliant cargo loading, announced today that it has been designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for 2021. This prestigious recognition is solely based upon validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology. This is the second year in a row that Navis has received this designation.

For nearly three decades, Great Place to Work has become the global authority on workplace culture and helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for its workforce. According to the survey, Navis out-performed the national average with 84% of team members responding that it was a great place to work.

“We are proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for a second consecutive year,” said Mike Cornell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navis. “Without the incredible people who make up our team, this recognition would not be possible. It is our mission to champion our people so we can continue to bring inspiration and purpose to solving global trade's toughest issues.”

“This recognition is not only a testament to our commitment to all our team members and continued dedication to the workplace experience, but it is a true testament to the character of our people,” said Rebecca Matthews, Director, People Success at Navis. “One of our top priorities is to curate an inspiring and inclusive culture where all our employees can thrive. It is because of each and every one of our team members that we received this esteemed recognition.”

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Navis is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Navis is actively hiring various roles throughout the company and across the world. Visit https://www.navis.com/en/about/careers to learn more about working for a people-first company with a multitude of opportunities for growth.

About Navis, LP

Navis is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com.