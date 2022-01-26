HUNTER INDUSTRIAL FANS NAMES SETH DOWNING AS NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 26, 2022)— Hunter Industrial Fans, a division of the Hunter Fan Company, has added Seth Downing as National Account Manager for the company’s Jan Fan division.

As National Account Manager, Seth will oversee the industrial distribution sales strategy for Hunter’s Jan Fan Division by developing and executing product sales strategies and establishing key accounts on a national level. He will also be responsible for the administration and support of all customers in this vertical, which includes sales, marketing, logistics, and returns.

Previously, Seth served as senior-level Marketing Manager at Apex Tool Group, LLC, supporting the Industrial Channel and specializing in the commercialization of all newly launched GEARWRENCH® products. As a National Account Manager, he supported two major automotive wholesalers where he consistently exceeded his growth targets year over year.

With over ten years of experience in sales, marketing, management and product development, Seth has developed a unique ability to lead cross-functional teams, grow revenue, develop customer programs and execute promotional campaigns with measurable results.

"Not only does Seth bring innovative ideas to the table, but he also has the necessary experience and strong business acumen to effectively execute those ideas and achieve the desired results," said Mark D'Agostino, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hunter Industrial. "We look forward to seeing how his ideas will continue to grow our Jan Fan Division.”

Acquired by Hunter Industrial in 2019, Jan Fan is a manufacturer and distributor of fixed and rolling-mount caged fan solutions for commercial and industrial workspaces. Hunter Industrial’s Jan Fan products are easy to install and offer several mounting options, making the fans ideal for indoor and outdoor settings. The fans range from 12 to 30 inches and feature an energy-saving module.

In addition to Jan Fan, Hunter Industrial specializes in high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fans for industrial and commercial industries, including automotive, manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, food and beverage, agriculture, fitness and more. To learn more about Hunter Industrial and its Jan Fan Division or to purchase a fan for your space, visit industrialfans.hunterfan.com.

About Jan Fan

Jan Fan is a leading manufacturer of industrial fans that include: heavy-duty pedestal fans, mounted fans, shop fans, floor fans, and mobile fans. The industrial fans are considered to be the most energy-efficient, maintenance-free fans on the market. Jan Fan has become the automotive and heavy industry standard, a reputation earned by providing superior fan quality and outstanding customer service for over 50 years. To learn more, visit janfan.com.

About Hunter Industrial Fans

Since 1886, Hunter Fan Company’s focus has been on providing and enhancing comfort for consumers. Hunter’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation is why the company remains unrivaled today—and why Hunter’s fans last for generations. Hunter Industrial is part of that heritage, and the industrial division’s high-volume, low-speed fans embody Hunter’s passion for pioneering breakthroughs in ceiling fan technologies. Hunter Industrial’s fans are designed with every person in the process in mind—from installer to owner. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Hunter Industrial’s designers, engineers and technicians work together to test, prototype and manufacture every fan to perfection. For more information, visit www.industrialfans.hunterfan.com.

