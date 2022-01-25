Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES ALEX SALME, CONTROLS ENGINEER

January 25, 2022
Alex joins KPI with 4+ years of experience in electrical engineering. His most recent role was as a freelance Electrical Design Engineer where he specialized in residential and commercial electrical drawings and installations and low voltage and medium voltage protection and distribution system design.

Alex holds a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Politécnica Salesiana. Alex’s electrical engineering experience will aid KPI with their customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Alex as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

