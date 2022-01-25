Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES JEROME MROZAK, SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

January 25, 2022
Jerome joins KPI with 22+ years of experience in software development and web technologies. His most recent role was as Sr. Full Stack Engineer for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation where he redeveloped mortgage approvals into Java-based services.

Jerome holds a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. He has also completed several courses on different web topics including online security, Angular, and Java. Jerome’s experience with software and web technologies will aid KPI with custom software solutions for their customers. KPI proudly welcomes Jerome as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

