Realterm Acquires Highly Functional Final Mile Warehouse in Arlington Heights, Illinois

Realterm announces the acquisition of a final mile warehouse located at 703-709 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, Ill. Originally built in 2019, the 192,488-square-foot property was renovated and expanded in 2021, is fully leased, sits on 15.4 acres and has 50 loading positions across multiple sides of the building.

“The Chicago market represents an integral part of our Central U.S. portfolio. This acquisition bolsters our existing footprint and serves as an ideal example of the types of functional facilities that we pursue in irreplaceable locations,” said Rob Moriarty, Associate Vice President, Central Region Acquisitions, Realterm.

Located in a central industrial hub minutes from 1-90 and I-290, 703-709 W. Algonquin Rd. offers easy access via north/south and east/west thoroughfares to downtown Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The prime location is only 10 minutes from O’Hare International Airport and Chicago’s railway hubs.

“The property’s highly functional layout, central U.S. location and nearby transportation options create attractive logistics efficiencies for tenants,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Realterm. “This is a great example of our continuing strategy to acquire the most functional final mile delivery facilities in the top U.S. markets.”

Highlights of the property include:

Square feet: 192,488 SF

Land area: 15.40 acres

Loading positions: 50

Access: I-90 and I-290

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.

