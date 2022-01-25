FourKites Appoints Fabrizio Brasca to Lead Industry and Market Strategy

FourKites, the world’s leading real-time supply chain visibility platform, today named Fabrizio (Fab) Brasca as EVP, Industry and Market Strategy. In this newly created role, Fab will lead a team responsible for industry-specific go-to-market strategies, targeted solution execution and customer value, as well as ongoing expansion of FourKites’ alliance and partner ecosystem.

As shippers around the world struggle with ongoing supply chain disruptions, FourKites continues to grow its team of seasoned industry experts and trusted advisors to build additional industry-specific solutions that solve customers’ unique pain points. Brasca joins at a time of unprecedented company growth for FourKites, as the real-time visibility pioneer scales operations around the globe and continues to set the pace for first-to-market solutions that expand the definition of real-time visibility beyond location data to include warehouses, stores, sustainability initiatives and more. Gartner® recently named FourKites a Leader positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.

“I was inspired to join FourKites for its incredible culture, which embodies a deep and genuine commitment to help its supply chain customers solve their most pressing pain points,” Brasca said. “I look forward to helping the company take its platform to the next level as we continue to add deep industry expertise and focus on new solutions and alliances that will make the world’s leading community of global shippers, brokers and 3PLs even more interconnected.”

Previously, Brasca was GVP, Global Solutions, at Blue Yonder, where he developed innovative strategies across all industry verticals, strengthened executive-level relationships with key customers and prospects, and advised companies on best practices to become more profitable. Prior to that role, he spent more than a decade at i2 Technologies, helping lead the company’s transportation practice, including marketing, presales, roadmap development, and services functions.

“Customer co-innovation has been integral to our success as a company and will remain so,” said FourKites founder and CEO Mathew Elenjickal. “I’m thrilled to name Fab as the leader of this important new function. His experience and vision are perfectly suited to help ensure we continue to lead the market in real-time visibility and supply chain innovations that solve customers’ biggest problems.”

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2.5 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,000 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.