Hyster-Yale Group launches unified HY Source™ Parts experience

Greenville, N.C. (Jan. 25, 2022) – Hyster-Yale Group announces the launch of a new unified lift truck parts experience, featuring a rebranded parts program called HY Source Parts and HYSOURCEPARTS.com, an award-winning upgraded online parts shop. The new experience is designed to create an easier, more efficient aftersales experience optimized for customers.

By streamlining and consolidating the branding and naming convention for parts approved as replacement parts for Hyster® and Yale® lift trucks, the HY Source Parts brand makes it simpler for customers to identify genuine parts. HY Source Parts undergo engineering studies, measurements and stress testing to help ensure parts meet standards and are free from compromises that would negatively affect equipment performance and will provide maximum efficiency for customers.

“The use of unauthorized replacement parts can lead to compromised performance, unexpected downtime and premature equipment failure,” said Chuck Pascarelli, President of the Americas Division of Hyster-Yale Group. “The value of genuine, high-quality parts is peace of mind, knowing these parts have been rigorously tested to meet our standards for performance. Evolving our brand and e-commerce platform is the latest step in our commitment to serve customers long after their initial purchase.”

HYSOURCEPARTS.com provides an integrated online parts-buying experience that allows users to look up parts, search for schematics, add parts to their cart and checkout all in the same environment. The site also offers user-friendly features such as multi-cart checkout and easy access to past orders for simple re-ordering. Readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com recently voted HYSOURCEPARTS.com a Product of the Year in the MRO category, ahead of three other finalists.

The e-commerce site also includes advanced features designed for the realities of B2B purchasing. For instance, the site’s punchout functionality allows customers using procurement applications to make purchases without ever logging out of their own system. By instantly transmitting transaction information into the procurement system, the site allows customers to easily create a purchase order and follow their own company-specific procedures to submit. Customers can set up access through their local dealer.

In addition to HY Source Genuine parts, the new brand structure includes HY Source Reman Parts, parts remanufactured to meet Hyster and Yale quality standards and Unisource™ All Makes Parts and Accessories designed for other makes and models of lift truck equipment.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,800 people world-wide.

