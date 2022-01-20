Logistics gives back: January 2022

For the second year in a row, South Carolina Ports teammates donated their Thanksgiving gift cards to the Lowcountry Food Bank. (See top photo.) In total, port employees donated $24,000 to assist area residents experiencing economic hardship due to the pandemic.
Nearly two years after helping nonprofit organization The Book Fairies break the Guinness World Records for the longest line of books (3.81 miles), fleet maintenance and leasing specialist Transervice Logistics Inc. is continuing to collect and distribute books to address the high rates of illiteracy in the New York area. The company’s September 2021 Book Drive brought in nearly 450 donations from the company’s regional and local facilities.
Ambest, a collective of independent truck stop and service center owners, has given back to the professional driver community by donating $21,086 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF), a charity that helps drivers and their families experiencing financial problems due to illness or injury. The SCF also provides preventative health and wellness programs that benefit professional over-the-road drivers and the trucking industry.
Flux Power Holdings Inc., a Vista, California-based developer of lithium-ion battery packs, donated 723 pounds of food to the North County Food Bank in the San Diego metropolitan area in 2021. In addition to organizing a food drive, the company donated $500 to the hunger-relief organization.