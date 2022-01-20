StayLinked Evolve levels the supply chain playing field

Irvine, CA – January 19, 2022: StayLinked today launched Evolve, its robust and highly-secure integration platform for warehouse and logistics providers. Evolve provides a low risk, no-code integration path enabling supply chain organizations to future-proof their legacy warehouse management systems (WMS). Supported by StayLinked’s SmartTE advanced terminal emulation (TE) software, Evolve delivers seamless integration with new and emerging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies.

“One of the many challenges supply chain organizations are facing today is how to meet the ever-increasing demands of their customers while juggling a shortage of labor due to Covid,” said Justin Griffith, chief technology officer, StayLinked.

To stay at the top of their game, warehouse and logistics providers must look at improving efficiency and productivity by making changes to their legacy technology and mission-critical systems. However, companies are often fearful of the costs and risks involved in deploying new technology, due to the lack of integration with their existing solutions. Running a pilot project can be costly and complex, requiring coding to ensure the legacy technology and new system can communicate. As many solutions use proprietary software, this process can take months or years.

StayLinked Evolve, designed to remove the barriers around the deployment of new technologies, allows supply chain organizations to deliver proofs of concept and full production deployments in weeks rather than months. Evolve provides an integration approach that delivers a low risk, no-code migration path to seamlessly connect legacy systems to new and emerging IIoT technologies. Importantly, it also enables organizations to monitor and measure early performance data to determine what operational efficiencies have been delivered before committing to full deployment, thereby de-risking the investment.

“We have developed the StayLinked Evolve technology platform alongside our existing enterprise-grade, robust and highly secure SmartTE solutions that are proven to never drop a session, the number one productivity killer in the warehouse,” continued Griffith.

“Two-thirds of warehouse and logistics organizations still rely on legacy TE software that often can’t keep pace with modern operations. What StayLinked Evolve does is future-proof that original investment, enabling it to maximize operational efficiencies. This ensures that supply chain organizations can cost-effectively take a technological leap forward and remain at the very top of their game,” added Griffith.

Current supported IIoT technologies include remote display wearable scanners from ProGlove, industrial wearable scanners from NIMMSTA and heads-up displays and Fetch autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) from Zebra Technologies.

“The StayLinked Evolve platform has been instrumental in quickly and easily implementing Fetch AMRs in a challenging customer environment,” said Stefan Nusser, senior director product management, Fetch Product. “The StayLinked team has demonstrated a keen knowledge of how to integrate Fetch hardware with existing workflows with no coding or complicated scripting.”

The Evolve platform is a key component of StayLinked’s exciting roadmap, which will enable easy access to many new IIoT products.