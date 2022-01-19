NOBELIFT® ANNOUNCES ITS NEW 10 YEAR/20,000 HOUR LITHIUM BATTERY WARRANTY

DES PLAINES, IL (Jan. 19, 2022) Noblelift®, a global leader in material handling equipment, today announced its 2022 new advanced battery warranty program for its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) forklifts. This newly updated battery warranty covers 10 years/20,000 hours and provides an extended 3-year wet cell lead acid guarantee. Noblelift® Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP/LiFePO4) batteries have a considerably greater energy density, making them an ideal choice for material handling equipment.

“Our customers want dependability and we’re excited to prove that we can deliver with this best-in-class battery warranty,” says Loren Swakow, Managing Director, Noblelift USA. “As a global leader, this industry-leading warranty proves our commitment to driving growth in North America.”

The Noblelift® Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP/LiFePO4) battery is manufactured by GFL International Co. (a unit of Ganfeng Lithium Co.), the world's top LIB manufacturer and supplier to Tesla, the world leader in electric vehicles, as well as Germany’s big three automotive manufacturers.”

As the world embraces emissions-free, energy-efficient equipment and automobiles, lithium has become the new go-to power source. Noblelift® has been a pioneer and leader in introducing this technology from its inception to the material handling industry – today offering a full line of lithium-powered forklifts, stackers, and pallet trucks. The benefits to Noblelift customers go beyond reduced emissions to achieving a lower cost of ownership, 4-5X faster charging, reduced fuel costs, less downtime, and improved operator ergonomics and wellbeing. Further, this lithium technology contains safer chemical compounds, zero toxic fumes or gasses, and is maintenance-free.

With Noblelift lithium-powered equipment, businesses can enjoy overall cost savings of at least $50,000 compared to IC (internal combustion) forklifts over a 5-year span.

Dealers can contact Noblelift® directly to find out more about the extended warranty at (847) 595-7100

or email sales@nobleliftna.com.

Based in Des Plaines, IL., Noblelift® North America is a leading worldwide material handling equipment designer and manufacturer with a broad range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual and electric models. From hand pallet trucks to electric pallet trucks, from walkie-stackers to sit-down forklifts and scissor lifts, Noblelift® manufactures a comprehensive range of equipment, including a complete line of lithium-powered equipment. Noblelift products are designed to meet the most demanding applications and are marketed by a global dealer network in more than 100 countries and regions in Europe, America, Asia, Africa, and more. Noblelift® North America builds tough, durable equipment that delivers high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability, and advanced ergonomic features; accompanied by outstanding parts, service, and training support. We believe that when it comes to price and quality, customers can have both. For more information, visit www.nobleliftna.com, call (847) 595-7100 or email sales@nobleliftna.com.