Realterm Acquires Seven-Property Final Mile Warehouse Portfolio in South Florida

Realterm announces the acquisition of a seven-property portfolio in Riviera Beach, Fla. With a combined total of 316,037 square feet and 260 loading positions, the portfolio includes four cross-dock truck terminals, two final mile warehouses, and one small bay warehouse.

“The excellent access and features of these seven properties offer premier functionality for final mile and transload operations,” said Derek Fish, Vice President of Acquisitions, Realterm. “Florida’s continued population growth and industrial fundamentals continues to fuel demand for space, and drive increasing value, for properties Iike those in the portfolio.”

The seven properties are located within a few blocks of one another and in close proximity to Florida’s key logistics route I-95 which is two miles away, as well as Port of Palm Beach which is 2.8 miles away and Palm Beach International Airport which is 7.2 miles.

The Riviera Beach, Fla. warehouses include:

“The South Florida region’s industrial market remains robust as distribution and logistics hubs grow to meet e-commerce and final mile delivery demand,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Realterm.

Highlights of 2000 Avenue P, Riviera Beach, Fla. include:

•Square feet: 61,480 SF

•Land area: 5.9 acres

•Loading positions: 33

•Access: I-95

Highlights of 2001 Australian Avenue, Riviera Beach, Fla. include:

•Square feet: 111,000 SF

•Land area: 5.8 acres

•Loading positions: 27

•Access: I-95

Highlights of 1701 Australian Avenue, Riviera Beach, Fla. include:

•Square feet: 69,500 SF

•Land area: 4.6 acres

•Loading positions: 14

•Access: I-95

Highlights of 1301 W 15th Street A, Riviera Beach, Fla. include:

•Square feet: 17,143 SF

•Land area: 8.97 acres (shared)

•Loading positions: 46

•Access: I-95

Highlights of 1301 W 15th Street B, Riviera Beach, Fla. include:

•Square feet: 11,364 SF

•Land area: 8.97 acres (shared)

•Loading positions: 32

•Access: I-95

Highlights of 1311 W 15th Street C, Riviera Beach, Fla. include:

•Square feet: 22,780 SF

•Land area: 8.97 acres (shared)

•Loading positions: 54

•Access: I-95

Highlights of 1311 W 15th Street D, Riviera Beach, Fla. include:

•Square feet: 22,770 SF

•Land area: 8.97 acres (shared)

•Loading positions: 54

•Access: I-95

