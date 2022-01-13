Realterm Acquires Two Warehouse Facilities in the United Kingdom Totaling More Than 48,237m2

Realterm announces the acquisition of two transload warehouse facilities in the United Kingdom. Offering a combined 48,237m2, the properties are located at 48 Hardwick Grange, Warrington WA1 4RF and Forbes Close, Nottingham NG10 1PR. Both facilities are available for lease, have good functionality and an efficient combination of loading positions and excess parking.

“These properties are in sought after, final-mile markets that have very limited vacancy making them ideal for high flow-through logistics users,” said Jon Chalkley, Head of Investments, Realterm Europe. “In addition, the properties are advantageously located in the heart of the regional motorway networks.”

The 23,905m2 48 Hardwick Grange is situated in Warrington, a primary submarket which is 17 miles east of Liverpool and 20 miles west of Manchester. It offers immediate access to the M6 and M62 motorways. The property is fully fenced and secured, has 31 loading positions and includes 956m2 of office space and a 51m service yard.

Located outside of Nottingham in the established mixed commercial and industrial area of Long Eaton, home to a large number of local, regional and national occupiers, the 24,331m2 Forbes Close features 34 loading positions and 1,460m2 of office space. The property is eight miles south of Nottingham and 11 miles east of Derby with access to the M1 motorway.

“The UK’s logistics market has seen strong growth in the past two years,” said Balazs Lados, Managing Director of Realterm Europe. “These properties are a tremendous addition to our European portfolio and support our strategy to acquire the best final mile investments in key markets.”

Realterm Europe was assisted by Colliers and Mayer Brown in the completion of these transactions.

Highlights of 48 Hardwick Grange include:

•Square meters: 23,905 m2

•Land area: 4.2 hectares

•Loading positions: 31

•Access: M6 and M62 motorways

Highlights of Forbes Close include:

•Square Meters: 24,331m2

•Land area: 4.8 hectares

•Loading positions: 34

•Access: M1 motorway

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $9 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.