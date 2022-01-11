Seegrid Expects Strong Growth in 2022 Driven by Increased Demand for AMRs

Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling in the manufacturing, e-commerce, and logistics sectors reported today that it expects strong growth in 2022 driven by the company’s strategic investments in 2021 and increased demand for its products resulting from continued automation of the global supply chain.

The company doubled its headcount over the past 24 months, and in 2021 introduced three new AMR models, launched Fleet Geek analytics software, and released multiple enhancements to its autonomy technology and robotic fleet management software. In addition, the company invested millions into new equipment and tools to help drive its research and development initiatives. Seegrid earned recognition as the #1 AMR provider in the US and #1 market leader in tow tractor AMRs worldwide from Interact Analysis, an international market research authority for the supply chain automation industry.

“Seegrid is laser-focused on helping our customers stay ahead, and providing them with best-in-class reliable solutions that safely address heightened demand, especially amidst the shrinking labor force,” said Jim Rock, Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “We grew our team with a focus on product development and innovations in autonomous technology.”

Last year, Seegrid introduced Blue Labs, its new in-house research and development team dedicated to quickly identifying new automation technologies to further the company’s strong technical advantage. Last year’s product introductions included Seegrid’s newest AMR, Palion Lift, the only autonomous lift truck in the market with industry-leading 3D perception, the market's most advanced automated forklift. Seegrid also introduced Fleet Geek, a cloud-based analytics software that tracks and illustrates AMR performance trends, providing actionable insights to improve material flow.

Seegrid IQ, fusing data from cameras, LiDAR, and machine learning models with the company’s proprietary 3D computer vision system, drives its robotic fleet of AMRs and provides safe and reliable material handling. In 2021, with global supply chain pressures continuing to drive strong demand for Seegrid's proven automation solutions, the company’s growing AMR fleet drove an additional 2 million autonomous miles, increasing its collective total to 6 million autonomous miles driven in live production environments.

“Seegrid solutions are designed for rapid deployment and ongoing value creation, purposefully solving for the widespread demand for automation solutions in warehouse and manufacturing environments,” said Rock. “We remain steadfast on our mission to help our customers transform material flow and safely achieve higher levels of productivity.”

