Survey: Delays, disruptions hamper chemical supply lines

“Our industry forecasts for 2022 anticipate significant growth in chemical production and shipments, which heightens the urgency for untangling ongoing supply chain issues,” Martha Moore, ACC’s chief economist, said in a statement announcing the survey’s findings.
“Our member companies have made it very clear that widespread problems across all modes of transportation created an unwelcome and very disruptive environment for chemical manufacturers.”
The association is urging policy reform at the federal level to help alleviate the stress. They said efforts in the past year to extend service hours and provide additional funds for port improvements, as well as those aimed at truck driver recruitment programs, have helped but aren’t enough.
“The supply chain problems impacting our member companies simply didn’t disappear at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately, they will carry over well into 2022,” Chris Jahn, ACC’s president and CEO, said in the statement. “President Biden and Congress have made modest progress, but now is not the time to let up. To put these systemic supply chain problems behind us, we must continue to move forward on additional policy reforms that will unlock the full capability of the entire freight transportation network.”
ACC said it is calling on Congress to pass the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021, urging Congress to pass legislation to improve capacity for trucking by increasing the Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) on federal interstates, and pushing the Surface Transportation Board to allow greater access to competitive and reliable freight rail service.
Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing