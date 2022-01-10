Banyan Technology Expands its Senior Leadership Team to Support Record Growth

CLEVELAND, OH (January 10, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the industry leader in live carrier and API connectivity for transportation management, announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the following appointment and promotion to support its current accelerated growth trajectory.

Alan Minton has joined Banyan as Chief Revenue Officer. Minton will be responsible for leading the sales aspect of revenue generation activities with a focus on sales and account management at Banyan. He will drive the development of the sales team to accommodate the company’s consistent growth, in addition to ensuring ongoing client success through performance, strategy, and alignment of the company’s revenue-generating departments.

Minton has more than 25 years of experience creating and executing corporate strategy, as well as sales and marketing programs that deliver consistent profitable growth and shareholder value. He has an extensive, proven track record of aggressive sales growth and exceptional client solutions management. His career combines executive leadership of a federal agency, international expansion of a marketing communications firm, entrepreneurial growth of a technology company and strategic guidance of an IT consulting firm.

Lynn Caldwell, previously Chief Sales Officer, has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer for Banyan. Lynn will lead and oversee the company’s growth strategy by developing key strategic partnerships that will help Banyan further strengthen its presence in the logistics industry and accelerate its overall growth plans. She also will retain account management responsibilities for several of Banyan’s key clients by continuing to provide full support to ensure ongoing success. During her tenure at Banyan, Caldwell has developed effective short- and long-term revenue building strategies that have accelerated the company’s revenue growth.

With more than 30 years in transportation, supply chain and logistics experience, Lynn is well-versed in all facets of the industry, including sales management, operations, freight, software implementation as well as building relationships with 3PLs, shippers and carriers. Lynn understands how to drive profit and excels at building and developing strong client partnerships for long-term growth. Lynn will work alongside CEO Brian Smith, and the entire Senior Leadership team to further drive strategic initiatives for the organization.

“Banyan continues to build our team with the right people so we can remain the top-performing freight pricing technology in the industry,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Alan’s industry experience and Lynn’s valuable expertise will help drive our expected growth and support our client retention strategies, which inspires our team to continue delivering innovative new product features. We look forward to seeing the impact each will have for our clients and the entire organization.”

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of live carrier and API connectivity for over-the-road (OTR) transportation and freight management, Banyan Technology provides real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information that drives greater operational efficiencies and creates significant value for your bottom line. Continuously innovating our flexible solution, we facilitate a unified force – connecting shippers, 3PLs, carriers and supply chain partners and empower everyone with unprecedented intelligence and actionability. Learn more about how Banyan Technology is leading the freight pricing industry at www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.