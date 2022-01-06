Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES CAROLINE WILSON, SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

January 6, 2022
Caroline joins KPI with experience in coding and software development. She recently graduated
from the Full Stack Java and C# / .NET MAXimum Coding Boot Camp in Mason, Ohio. She
successfully completed an intensive 423-hour Full Stack Software Developer course focused on
Java fundamentals, advanced Java, SQL Query writing, and front-end web technologies.

Caroline’s recent coding training will aid KPI in their client implementation and software
application development. KPI proudly welcomes Caroline as an integral asset now and in future
endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
