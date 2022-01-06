KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES CAROLINE WILSON, SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

Caroline joins KPI with experience in coding and software development. She recently graduated

from the Full Stack Java and C# / .NET MAXimum Coding Boot Camp in Mason, Ohio. She

successfully completed an intensive 423-hour Full Stack Software Developer course focused on

Java fundamentals, advanced Java, SQL Query writing, and front-end web technologies.

Caroline’s recent coding training will aid KPI in their client implementation and software

application development. KPI proudly welcomes Caroline as an integral asset now and in future

endeavors.