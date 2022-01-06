KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES ANDREW SCHLOTTMANN, RECRUITER

Andrew joins KPI with 8+ years of experience in sales and recruiting. His most recent role was

as a Recruiting Consultant where he helped companies in the renewable energy, warehouse

automation and industrial automation industries find top talent.

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Science from the University of Phoenix. He

also studied business, fire science and general education from the College of the Canyons,

attended the Paramedic School at Bakersfield College and has a Colorado Real Estate Broker

License. Andrew’s recruiting and sales experience will aid KPI in adding more skilled talent to

their growing team. KPI proudly welcomes Andrew as an integral asset now and in future

endeavors.