Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACK THOMAS, TECHNICAL DESIGN ENGINEER

KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACK THOMAS, TECHNICAL DESIGN ENGINEER
December 28, 2021
No Comments

Jack joins KPI with 2+ years of experience in mechanical engineering. He recently took part in
the Jayhawk Motorsports FSAE program where he collaborated with a 20-member team to
design, build, test, and compete a racing vehicle that took fourth place in autocross at the 2019
FSAE Lincoln competition.
Jack holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of
Kansas. Jack’s inventive collegiate and motorsports experience in mechanical engineering will
aid in the technical design of KPI projects. KPI proudly welcomes Jack to the team as an
integral asset now and in future endeavors.

https://kpisolutions.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Technology Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS KPI
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing