KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES JACK THOMAS, TECHNICAL DESIGN ENGINEER

Jack joins KPI with 2+ years of experience in mechanical engineering. He recently took part in
the Jayhawk Motorsports FSAE program where he collaborated with a 20-member team to
design, build, test, and compete a racing vehicle that took fourth place in autocross at the 2019
FSAE Lincoln competition.
Jack holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of
Kansas. Jack’s inventive collegiate and motorsports experience in mechanical engineering will
aid in the technical design of KPI projects. KPI proudly welcomes Jack to the team as an
integral asset now and in future endeavors.
