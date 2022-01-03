Hyster Honored for Growing Electric Portfolio to Power Heavy-Duty Material Handling Operations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 3, 2022) – Hyster Company announces recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, winning a 2021 Green Supply Chain Award. The company won recognition for a growing range of electric options available for a more expansive set of industries and applications, including those reliant on high-capacity lift trucks traditionally powered by internal combustion engines.

“As emissions regulations become more stringent and the market’s desire for electric equipment intensifies, we’ve invested in strategies and products to take a leading role in defining this electrification trend,” says Martin Boyd, Vice President, Product Planning and Solutions, Hyster Company. “Our collective goal is to provide a customer experience that enables businesses to make a motive power choice based purely on their needs – without any lingering doubts about equipment performance or support.”

The Green Supply Chain Award recognized Hyster for its electrification innovations for higher-capacity equipment such as the industry’s first sit-down counterbalanced lift truck with factory-integrated lithium-ion power in the 15,500- to 19,000-pound range, as well as lithium-ion-powered models with capacities from 23,000- to 36,000-pounds. Each offers emission-free operation and charging, and provides an electric option with performance comparable to traditional diesel-powered equipment.

Hyster electrification efforts also extend to even heavier-duty equipment such as ReachStackers and container handlers. The company received a grant from the California Air Resources Board to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler intended to support applications with higher duty cycles and power consumption. In these applications where the requirements to power a fleet of electric high-capacity trucks are likely to exceed power capabilities of the grid, hydrogen may provide ports with readily available energy without a requirement for a high capacity electric charging infrastructure. Hyster also announced the development of a zero-emission ReachStacker featuring a hydrogen fuel cell for the Port of Valencia, as part of the European Horizon 2020 programme and H2Ports project.

The SDCE Green Supply Chain Awards recognize companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, as well as those working to achieve measurable goals within their operations. For more information on the 2021 award winners, click here.

