Kamps, Inc. Acquires Greenway Products & Services, LLC.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, December 28, 2021 – Continuing to grow its footprint across the North-East region, national pallet recycler Kamps, Inc. (“Kamps”) acquired Greenway Products & Services, LLC (“Greenway”) on December 27. Greenway is a full-service pallet recycler and new pallet manufacturer with three asset-based facilities in the Tri-State area. The acquisition of Greenway reinforces Kamps’ existing footprint in the North-East, and builds upon the company’s core mission of providing customer-centric pallet solutions on a national scale.

Headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ, Greenway originated as a result of a merger in 2015 between two regional pallet recyclers: Pallets Unlimited and Generated Ltd. The merger created a single full-service pallet recycler with leadership that retains over 65 years of combined industry experience. Harnessing the capabilities of the two companies, Greenway quickly grew to become the largest pallet recycler in the tri-state area. Greenway has two locations in North New Jersey and one in Baltimore, MD. Greenway employs 225 individuals and operates 250 of trailers. All employees, including the leadership team, will stay onboard.

“Greenway has been a great Kamps partner for many years. Their uncompromising service and dedication to excellence has aligned our companies well.” Said Kamps, Inc. President, Mitchell Kamps. “Together, we now have 7 locations in the North-east region to service our local, regional, and national customers. Greenway has proven success in launching greenfield sites, for example the Baltimore, MD location. For these reasons, and many more, we look forward to expanding our horizon in the North-East with this outstanding team.”

“We are very excited to be part of the Kamps team.” Said Greenway President, Dominick Davi “Greenway has grown to become one of largest pallet recyclers in our region. With Kamps, we can be even better for our customers. Kamps’ national presence will benefit many of our local customers who have other locations throughout the United States.”

Greenway Co-Founder, Anthony ‘Tony’ Fabrizio, said “Kamps and Greenway are similar in our philosophy that customer service is most important to increasing growth. Joining Kamps will increase the diversity of our services to our customer.”

The acquisition of Greenway follows a series of strategic investments made by Kamps this year, with six total acquisitions made in 2021. Kamps views the growth in 2021 as investment made on behalf of their customers’ success. “At Kamps, we are redefining the pallet industry by delivering the value of a comprehensive national network through our specific brand of local, customer-centric, service.” Said Kamps, Inc. CEO, Bernie Kamps.

With the addition of Greenway, Kamps now has 48 asset-based locations across the nation. These locations recycle over 200 million pallets per year, while also offering comprehensive packaging solutions. Kamps’ national operations are supported by 3,000 employees and 4,700 trailers.

About Kamps, Inc.

Kamps, Inc. is a full-service national pallet company delivering innovative pallet solutions to customers since 1975. Kamps specializes in supplying high quality recycled pallets, new custom pallets, and comprehensive pallet recycling services to diverse supply chains across the nation. With over 400 partner locations in its pallet network and 48 asset-based locations, Kamps is the national leader in customer-centric pallet solutions.

To learn more about Kamps, Inc. visit https://www.kampspallets.com/

Greenway Products & Services, LLC.

Greenway Products & Services is a pallet manufacturer and pallet recycling company. The organization specializes in repaired, remanufactured, and new custom pallets. Along with a robust pallet division, Greenway also provides mulch products. With three locations in the tri-state area, Greenway supports supply chains in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

To learn more about Greenway Products & Services, visit https://greenwaypsllc.com/