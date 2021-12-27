Rhenus Partners with Geek+ to Develop its First AMR Warehouse in Asia

Geek+, a global AMR leader, and Rhenus Logistics are proud to announce the successful deployment of the first AMR-operated Rhenus warehouse in Hong Kong. The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt on global supply chain operations, with the disruption of the labor market having exacerbated labor shortages. The innovation-focused, solutions-oriented logistics provider Rhenus Hong Kong will adopt Geek+’s advanced robotics and AI technologies in a proof-of-concept warehousing project in the country. This is the latest Rhenus initiative in the region and is part of its ongoing strategy to deepen its focus on IT-driven digitalization by tapping into smart logistics to build a sustainable and robust supply chain.

Since 2019, Rhenus has been making strategic tech-driven investments in Greater China, especially across its warehousing business division, including automated solutions to improve the efficiency of its warehouses and operational processes. With the Geek+ solution, Rhenus Hong Kong can handle large volumes of orders, flexibly meet rapidly changing SKUs, and improve order-fulfilment performance. The Hong Kong site will be the first smart Rhenus warehouse in the Asia-Pacific.

Cliff Xu, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Greater China, said: “Our goal is to provide the best and most innovative logistics service to achieve faster and more flexible movement of goods, to cater to the rapid growth in e-commerce. By working closely with Geek+, we not only realize warehouse digitalization, but also improve operational efficiency and accuracy, translating to greater cost-savings for customers in the long run.”

The Rhenus Hong Kong warehouse will use Geek+ Goods-to-person solutions. Robots will be used as part of the system to automatically bring goods to the operators, achieving 99.99 percent accuracy. The solution also helps maximize warehouse storage as aisle space is minimized.

One of the features of the AI-driven system are Geek+’s proprietary algorithms. They optimize order combinations and adjust the inventory layouts in real time, maximizing efficiency. In the Rhenus Hong Kong warehouse, over 2,000 SKUs of cosmetic products are constantly arranged according to popularity and expiry date.

Lit Fung, VP, Managing Director APAC, UK and Americas at Geek+, said: "We believe that the smart warehouse upgrade is the only answer to the rapid growth of e-commerce business and growing customer expectations. We will continue to support Rhenus with tailored solutions that best fit their multi-customer business.”

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 500 global customers and has sold more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

About Rhenus Logistics

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 5.4 billion. 33,500 employees work at 820 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.



