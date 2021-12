This week, Port Everglades welcomed the largest vessel to call on the port to date, with the arrival of MSC’s Kotor Bay, port officials said Tuesday.

At 1,114 feet long and just under 150 feet wide, the container ship is larger than the U.S. Navy’s largest class of aircraft carriers, the Gerald R. Ford, at 1,092 feet long and 134 feet wide, officials said.

Kotor Bay is carrying cargo from India and the Mediterranean. Its next port of call is Panama, where it expected to arrive December 26.